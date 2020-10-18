1/1
Carl TILLY
TILLY, Carl Heinz 92, of Belleair, died October 7, 2020, at home with family. Carl was a builder, developer, enjoyed tennis, traveling and was an avid sailor. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jill; a daughter, Gail; two sons, Mark (Maryellen) and Jason (Andrea); four grandchildren, Leona, Christina, Ryan and Erin; two great-grandchildren, Braylon and Easton; and sister, Annalise. Carl will be remembered with love for his integrity and kindness. Truly a life well lived.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
