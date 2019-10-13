TRICK, Carl F. 93, passed away September 12, 2019 in Hudson, FL. He was born in Ohio August 13, 1926. After graduating from high school in 1945, he was employed as an accordion teacher in Toledo and met his wife, Marilyn Kemp. He was hired by the Army in 1950 and transferred to Chambersburg, PA in 1965, where he continued as an inspector until retiring. After separating from his wife, he lived in Toledo before moving to St. Petersburg, FL. He settled in Port Richey, FL with his partner, Lloyd Ramsey. He was always active in local Lutheran churches. Carl was predeceased by his wife and his partner, Lloyd. He is survived by a sister; brother; four children; and three grandchildren. Service will be October 21, 2 pm, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL. See full obituary at www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019