WINANS, Dr. Carl W. 86, of St Pete Beach, died peacefully at home, of leukemia, Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 19, 1933, Cortland, Ohio, son of Aylmer and Marie (Daugherty) Winans. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Brobst); son, Bradford (Terri) of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Lynelle (Anthony) Sparacino of Gulfport, FL; grandson, Preston Winans; and sister, Reta Mizner, Kinsman, Ohio; plus many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are his parents and brother, Harley. Dr. Winans graduated Cortland High School, attended Kent State and Bowling Green State Universities, graduating from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1960. After internship at Columbus, Ohio, he opened a primary care office, Perrysburg, Ohio, where he practiced for four years. He then served a pathology residency in Columbus, Ohio, and Garden City, MI. He practiced pathology in Sandusky and Mentor, Ohio. Moving to Florida, 1989, as emergency room director for Metropolitan General Hospital, Pinellas Park, FL, Carl was a member of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC), Suncoast Jazz Society and Treasure Island Club. He gladly shared with family and friends his love of piloting airplanes, boating, fishing, RVing, skiing, tennis, jazz and world traveling. His family genuinely thanks everyone for calls, cards, and emails of comfort and sympathy, and especially the caring nurses and volunteers of Suncoast Hospice. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Pass-a-Grille Woman's Club, August 24, 2019, at 1 pm. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Greenlawn Cemetary in Green Township, Ohio handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St, Kinsman Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, or the Scholarship funds of Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church or Suncoast Jazz Society. Share a fond memory or condolence at:

