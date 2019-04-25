RICH-CALHOUN, Carla Felicia
44, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born February 13, 1975, in St. Petersburg, FL, to Kathy Cooper-Colson (Turner) and Carlos Rich (Maquetta). She was a 1994 graduate of William Fleming High School, Roanoke, VA. She married Terrence Calhoun on March 29, 2015 in St. Petersburg, FL. She worked as a Home Health Care provider with Always Dependable, Inc. She was the mother of three children, Phyniece Rich, De'Chaun Patterson and Daniel Frye. She is survived by three brothers, Brian (Anastasia) King, Carlos Rich Jr. (Thomiraca), Cortez Rich (Kim); four aunts, Angela McKahand (Edward); Elaine Rich; Evelyne Rich; Ruth Rich; five uncles, Horace Cooper (Sharon), Christopher (Quanise), Orlando (Katie), James Williams (Sylvia), Jay Williams and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she lived to love. Visitation, Friday, April 26, 3-5 pm with funeral 5:30-6:30 pm at Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025. Memorial Service will be held, Satuday, April 27, 1-4 pm, at Police Athletic League (PAL), 1450 16th Street N., St Petersburg, FL 33704.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019