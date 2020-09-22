Carla LEVESQUE

LEVESQUE, Carla of Indian Rocks Beach died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Switzerland, the daughter of Karolina and Josef, sister of Josef and Franz. It was her dream to become a nurse and during her training in the Italian province, she found her love of caring for children and became a governess. It was this work that brought her to the United States. While on vacation in Indian Rocks Beach, she met her future husband, and this became her home for the next 66 years. Mom was a founding member of St Jerome Church, and was active in their Homeless Ministry. Her love of nature and passion for gardening showed in how she lovingly tended her yard. On occasion, she had been known to threaten a tree if it wasn't producing fruit. Mom loved animals that amused her children: rabbits, guinea pigs, budgies, dogs, cats even squirrels, except the ones that ate her mangoes. Mom was very proud to have become a Master Gardener and was one of the volunteers with the Pinellas County Extension service who helped maintain the Florida Botanical Gardens. In addition, she was an integral part of the 4-H gardening program. Traveling the world from Alaska to Africa to Antarctica she never lost her 'joie de vivre", nor failed to see the beauty of a sunset. Mom often said the clouds of Florida were the mountains of Florida that reminded her of Switzerland. Mom was quick with a smile and would help anyone, anytime. Mom was fluent in many languages, but knew that the most powerful one was kindness. We are all better people to have been loved by her. Predeceasing her were her husband Victor J. and her eldest son, David. Mom is survived by her son Victor; daughter, Karolina; daughter-in-law, Christian; and grandchildren, George Scott, Alexander, Nikolas, Thaddeus, and Zoe; in addition to her dearest friend Matt. A Celebration of Life is planned for May 15, 2021, place to be determined. In her memory, plant something native in your garden, donate to the SPCA or the Florida Botanical Gardens.



