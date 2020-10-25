1/1
Carlene ABORN
ABORN, Carlene Mello 88, of Largo Florida, moved on from this life October 7, 2020. She was prede-ceased by her husband of 64 years, Dale H. Aborn. She is survived by her three children, daughter, Roni Ann Aborn; sons, Scott Mello Aborn, and Keith (Duina) Harry Aborn; sisters, Maryann Mello Smith and Henrietta Mello Mayer, and many other loving family and friends. She passed from this life while in the gentle and kindhearted care of Suncoast Hospice. Services will be held at a later date in her home state of Connecticut. Gifts, in memory, can be sent in her name, to Suncoast Hospice or your favorite charity.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
