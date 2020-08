Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carliemar's life story with friends and family

Share Carliemar's life story with friends and family

WHITE, Carliemar Sr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned August 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Louise; two sons, Carliemar Jr. and Charles Anthony White; four daughters, Cassandra, Alicia, Tina, and Carla; sister, Ernestine Brooks, a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service Saturday August 29, 2 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store