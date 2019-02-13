Carlis G. Buttram

BUTTRAM, Carlis G

90, of Tampa, FL, passed away, on February 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean war. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Perry and John Buttram; daughter, Carmen Hunt; grandchildren, Jai, Jarred, Jenna, Jeremy, and Brian; 10 great-grandchildren. Carlis is predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Hunt. Carlis is also survived by his foster daughter, Diana Dirr and her children, Joshua and Brandy;

as well as Emily, Randall, and Rachel who are the children of Michael Edwards who predeceased Mr. Buttram. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 7 at Trinity Chapel Christian Fellowship Church, 3411 55th St., Tampa, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
