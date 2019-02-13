BUTTRAM, Carlis G
90, of Tampa, FL, passed away, on February 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean war. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Perry and John Buttram; daughter, Carmen Hunt; grandchildren, Jai, Jarred, Jenna, Jeremy, and Brian; 10 great-grandchildren. Carlis is predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Hunt. Carlis is also survived by his foster daughter, Diana Dirr and her children, Joshua and Brandy;
as well as Emily, Randall, and Rachel who are the children of Michael Edwards who predeceased Mr. Buttram. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 7 at Trinity Chapel Christian Fellowship Church, 3411 55th St., Tampa, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019