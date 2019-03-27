Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos CUBAS Sr.. View Sign

CUBAS, Carlos Sr.



age 87, of Lima, Peru, passed on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Carlos was known as a devoted father, hard worker, an intellectual who always had a witty joke to tell especially over a cold beer and ceviche and he will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Ana Lucia Spindler, Ana Maria (David) Dorsch, Monica (John Wesley Jr.) Witt, Giuliana (Ross) Minkovitz, and Carlos (Casilda) Cubas Jr.; and eight cherished grandhildren, Juliana Castillo, Cecilia Ellington, Kevin Minkovitz, John Wesley Witt III, Jacob Minkovitz, Sophia Minkovitz, Diego Cubas, Nicolas Cubas; and predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Zarela Cubas. The family will host a visitation and funeral Mass at 3:30 pm, Wednesday, April 3 at St. Lawrence Parish Chapel, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL.

