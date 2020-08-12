Carlos HERNANDEZ

HERNANDEZ, Carlo A. "Charlie" "Hurricane" threw his final pitch in the game of life at 90 years old July 22, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Tampa, born and raised in Ybor City, playing football and basketball at Hillsborough High School during the great sports years of 1946-1947. Charlie worked for TECO for 37 years and pitched for their fastpitch softball team. One of his accomplishments was pitching a shut-out game against the Clearwater Bombers. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Hernandez. He is survived by his three children, Renee (Nardi) Contreras, Chuck (Donna) Hernandez, and Lisa (Steve) Hicks; his seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions this will be a closed service. Thank you for your prayers and support for the family during this time.



