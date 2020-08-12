1/1
Carlos HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ, Carlo A. "Charlie" "Hurricane" threw his final pitch in the game of life at 90 years old July 22, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Tampa, born and raised in Ybor City, playing football and basketball at Hillsborough High School during the great sports years of 1946-1947. Charlie worked for TECO for 37 years and pitched for their fastpitch softball team. One of his accomplishments was pitching a shut-out game against the Clearwater Bombers. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Hernandez. He is survived by his three children, Renee (Nardi) Contreras, Chuck (Donna) Hernandez, and Lisa (Steve) Hicks; his seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions this will be a closed service. Thank you for your prayers and support for the family during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved