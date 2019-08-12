In Memoriam Carlos E. Quintero Aug. 28, 1947- Aug. 12, 2009 That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it.; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.My father was a Success, pure and simple.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 12, 2019