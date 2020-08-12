1/1
Carlos STEVENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVENSON, Carlos L. 52, of Palmetto, FL transitioned August 2, 2020. The lead vocalist of the Brothers of Harmony, he is survived by his wife, Sheniqua Stevenson; four daughters; two sons; five siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Graveside service is Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 am at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 14, 4-7 pm, All Nations C.O.G.B.F. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
All Nations C.O.G.B.F.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mansion Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
August 11, 2020
SLEEP ON MY BROTHER YOU EARNED YOUR WINGS...REALLY GONNA MISS YOU
Deborah Harris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved