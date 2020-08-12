Carlos STEVENSON

STEVENSON, Carlos L. 52, of Palmetto, FL transitioned August 2, 2020. The lead vocalist of the Brothers of Harmony, he is survived by his wife, Sheniqua Stevenson; four daughters; two sons; five siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Graveside service is Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 am at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 14, 4-7 pm, All Nations C.O.G.B.F. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.