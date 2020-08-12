Carlos STEVENSON

Or Copy this URL to Share

STEVENSON, Carlos L. 52, of Palmetto, FL transitioned August 2, 2020. The lead vocalist of the Brothers of Harmony, he is survived by his wife, Sheniqua Stevenson; four daughters; two sons; five siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Graveside service is Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 am at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E., Ellenton, FL. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 14, 4-7 pm, All Nations C.O.G.B.F. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store