DePINA, Carlota 87, of Palmetto went to be with the Lord April 20, 2020. She was born in Brava, Cape Verde the daughter of Aires and Belmira DaLomba. She came to America in 1967 and lived in East Providence, Rhode Island until retiring and then moving to Spring Hill, FL and recently moved to Palmetto to live with her son, John. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco DePina; three brothers; one sister; her daughter, Ricardina DeOlive-ira and a granddaughter, Carlota Donald. She is survived by her sister, Ana and husband Joao Ledo and sister, Maria DaLomba; nine children, Aires and his wife Belinda Pina, Ana and her husband Peter Brusie, DeoLinda and her husband Joao Pina, Matilda Clark, Joana Larsen, John DePina, Mary DePina, Simon DePina, Antonio and his wife Lorrie DePina; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Church of the Nazarene in Rumford, RI, or the Nazarene Church of Brava, Cape Verde.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020