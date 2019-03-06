POOLE, Carlous R.



the central figure in the large, loving Poole family, has moved on to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carlous Poole was born in De Funiak Spring, FL December 3, 1932 to Charles D. Poole, also a Florida-born native, and Vida R. Infinger Poole. He passed from this world into his Savior's arms March 5, 2019. He was the patriarch of a large, loving family. He was preceded in death by two sons, Carlous Richard in 2009 and Phillip Warren this past November. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faith; his children and stepchildren, Michael Berg, David Poole, Patti Ramsey, Jim Berg, and Diane Callahan; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Mavis McManus, Ruth Wallace, and Sandi Walker; brothers, Harry and Raymond; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carlous attended Belleair Elementary and Clearwater High. He was encouraged to join the U.S. Marine Reserves by his football coach, Bill Justice, and this led to his being called into active duty when he was 17 years old. He returned to civilian life to find that the family home now boasted an indoor bathtub, and black and white TV. Carlous resumed life in Clearwater, married, fathered three boys, became a milkman for Sealtest, and then went into the lawn business with his brother, Harry. This lawn business lasted 47 years. All his sons became employees and some even became owners of new lawn service businesses. The business expanded to four trucks. Carlous R. Poole was also and above all else a child of God. He was the official hugger at the door of Keene Terrace Baptist Church and also a deacon, trustee, as well as on the tally committee. He was loved by many people and will be missed by all of them. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl's name to Keene Terrace Baptist Church or to Hospice of the Suncoast, yellow team. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 1 pm, until service at 2 pm, both at the funeral home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019