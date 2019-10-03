Carlton ANDERSON

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Wake
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Rock of Jesus Baptist Church
Obituary
ANDERSON, Carlton J. 58, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned Sept. 24, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Charlie Anderson and Dorothy Givens; daughter, Candice Hightower; brothers, Corey Givens, Omar Givens, and Errick Boyd; sisters, Renita Ross, Bridget Anderson, Yvette Wyatt, and Erica; and three grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake 6-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 12 pm, at Rock of Jesus Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019
