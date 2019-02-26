Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Alfieri LoCICERO. View Sign

80, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tony T. LoCicero and parents, Angelo and Carmelina Alfieri. She is survived by her loving sons, Michael LoCicero, Mark LoCicero; granddaughter, Juliana; sisters, Frances Alfieri, Mary Rosa, Sandra Alfieri; nephew, Greggory Rosa (Jaime) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carmen graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1956. She worked for a Tampa pediatrician for more than 50 years. Carmen was a very kind and caring person, above all she loved and adored her family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and Italian cooking. A visitation will take place at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610, Thursday, February 28, from 10-11 am followed by a Chapel Service at 11 am. Services entrusted with



LoCICERO, Carmen Alfieri80, of Tampa, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tony T. LoCicero and parents, Angelo and Carmelina Alfieri. She is survived by her loving sons, Michael LoCicero, Mark LoCicero; granddaughter, Juliana; sisters, Frances Alfieri, Mary Rosa, Sandra Alfieri; nephew, Greggory Rosa (Jaime) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Carmen graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1956. She worked for a Tampa pediatrician for more than 50 years. Carmen was a very kind and caring person, above all she loved and adored her family. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and Italian cooking. A visitation will take place at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610, Thursday, February 28, from 10-11 am followed by a Chapel Service at 11 am. Services entrusted withBlount & Curry at Garden ofMemories Funeral Home & Cemetery Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019

