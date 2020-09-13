Carmen Lewis

LEWIS, Carmen Nicholas "Nick" 69 of St. Petersburg, FL went to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Ann Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beverly Lewis; stepson, Michael Plemmons; brother, James (Judy) Lewis; and a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to attended a Graveside Service that will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com