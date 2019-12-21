Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Maracini ROSENBACK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENBACK, Carmen Maracini (Fraterrigo) 98, of Boynton Beach, FL, died Nov. 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13,1921 in Tampa to Vincenzo and Maria Fraterrigo who emigrated from Sicily. She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Joe and Victor Fraterrigo; her first husband, Tony Maracini; and her second husband, Lars Rosenback. She is survived by her son, Manny Maracini (Michelle) of Atlantis; daughter, Connie Maracini Marlowe (Steve) of Tampa; grandchildren, Teri Josephson of Alaska, Victor Leto and Manny Leto of Tampa; stepgrandchildren, Meredith Marlowe Jankowsk of Virginia and David Marlowe of Tampa; and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Josie, Caroline, Marlowe and Margaret. Carmen grew up in West Tampa in a family that owned and operated the F&G Macaroni Factory from 1921 until 1941. She graduated from Hillsborough High in 1941 and married Tony Maracini in 1942. In 1948, they moved to Miami where Maracini Upholsterers was established which served as the workroom for many large design houses there. After Tony passed in 1976, she and her son, Manny, continued the family business working together to grow the business to become one of the most successful shops in the area. In 1983, she married Lars Rosenback. They relocated to Boynton Beach where they shared many traveling adventures and enjoying life until Lars passed in 2012. Widowed twice, Carmen was active in the furniture business with her son until 2005, retiring at age 84. Though small in stature, she had a big personality, a strong will, and was a savvy businesswoman. She had great taste in music, art, home furnishings and fashion. She loved to tell entertaining stories of her childhood and her early years. Her greatest joy was creating delicious Italian dishes to the delight of those who were lucky enough to sit at her beautifully set table. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held January 11, 2020 in the city of Atlantis Country Club. ,

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close