RATTERREE, Carmen Maria
Gonzalez 94, of Ashville, Alabama passed away April 23, 2019 in Ashville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Ratterree Jr.; grandson, Shannon Thomas Seay; and two brothers, Joe Gonzalez and Frank Gonzalez. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Seay (Wendell) of Ashville; granddaughter, Wendy Wallace (Chane) of Ashville; great-granddaughter, Lilli Oppernan of Woodstock, Georgia; sister-in-law, Aida Gonzalez of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Jonathan Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo. The family will receive friends Friday from 10-10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alacare Hospice. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2019