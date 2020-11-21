1/
Carmen SELLAS
SELLAS, Carmen Castor 85, passed away March 20, 2020. She was born July 12, 1934 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Pastor Henry and Selida Castor. Carmen lived in St. Petersburg, Florida for 45 years where she enjoyed the beach and sun. She was an emergency room nurse at St. Petersburg General Hospital for over 30 years and had a passion for serving others. As a long-time member of The Cathedral Church of St. Peter's, she was active as a Sunday School teacher where she combined her faith and her love for children. Her family was her greatest treasure. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio "Don" Sellas. She is survived by her sister, Anna Hummel; son, John (Anne) Sellas; daughters, Kathy (Scott) Rismiller and Melissa (Ron) Farr; and five beautiful grandchildren, Jessica, Abagail, Ryan, Christina, and Lydia; and one great-grand-son, Emmett. A private celebration of life will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. Peter's. The family wishes to thank all those who loved her during her life. Donations may be made in her memory to The Alzheimer's Association or The Smile Train.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
