CAMERON, Carney
77, of Brandon, Florida, born April 22, 1942 in Plant City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family June 8, 2019. Born to Claude and Allene Herring Cameron, he was a Plant City native, and raised in the Berea Baptist Church. He graduated from Plant City High "Class of 1960 Planters", where he served as President of FFA for Plant City High during his senior year. He was retired from the Boilermaker's and from Florida Power/Duke Energy. He was a member of Local Union #433, member of IBEW, served in the National Guard, and member of Brandon Masonic Lodge #114. Carney loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Colding Cameron; children, Alan Cameron (Jenn) and Peggy Cameron McKinney (Larry); sisters, Eleanor Poppell and Peggy Johnson; grandchildren, Justin Cameron, Stephen Sewell, Sydney Burkhalter, Will Burkhalter, Kaylin Basham (Scott), and Nicholas Berry (Andrea); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 13 from 6-8 pm at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39 S., Plant City, where a funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, at 11 am with Reverend Jack Brock officiating. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice at 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 E., Temple Terrace, 33637 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019