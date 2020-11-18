1/1
Caro Little
LITTLE, Caro Lyn On Friday, November 13, 2020, Caro Lyn Little, devoted and loving wife and mother of three children, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 79. Lyn was born September 16, 1941 in Adams, Massachusetts to William and Jeanne Durocher. She received an Associate's degree from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. On October 16, 1960, she married Roger George Little. They raised one son, Mark, and two daughters, Jeanne and Michele. Lyn was open, generous, and kind. She was strong and energetic. Lyn was the center of a wonderful life she created for her family. She had a special connection to each one of her grandchildren, which brought her so much joy. She was committed to the care and attention of many horses and dogs that also were part of her life. She loved the beautiful flower gardens she grew around her home in Bedford, Massachusetts. She was fascinated with the hummingbirds that the gardens attracted and looked forward to watching them every summer. She picked baskets of apples from her orchard and put them at the end of the driveway for neighbors and friends to enjoy. Lyn was known for her friendliness and kind heart. She was always a lady. Lyn is survived by her husband, Roger; her three children, Mark, Jeanne, and Michele; and her eight grandchildren, Dennis, Shayne, Olivia, Kelli, Sophia, Tate, Jett, and Gia. A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Center at 4 pm, located at 2201 Dr. M. L. King Street North, St. Petersburg, FL, 33704. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lyn's name to the ASPCA.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
November 17, 2020
my thoughts and prayers are with the Little family, at this difficult time. Lyn was a sweet and generous person. she will be truly missed!
Lynda Shure
Friend
November 17, 2020
