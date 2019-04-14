Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (Moore) MITCHELL. View Sign

MITCHELL, Carol A (Moore)



July 25, 1949-March 8, 2019



Ms. Carol Mitchell, age 69, Port Richey, Florida, passed away peaceably in her sleep from Brain Cancer, Friday, shortly before midnight on March 8, 2019 at Huntingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Port Richey Golden Corral located at 8928 US Hwy. 19. Their phone number if you need directions is (727) 753-0004. The Golden Corral is located across the street from the Firestone Store.



Ms. Carol Mitchell was born on Monday, July 25, 1949 to the late Bernard "Bernie" and Olga Moore. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond "Ray" Moore.



Carol Mitchell is survived by her only child, Larry (Tracy) Mitchell; two grandsons, Benjamin and George; one sibling, Anthony "Tony" (Jean) Moore; nieces, Tammie (Bobby) Spencer, Jennifer (Moore) Filzen, Julie (Jay) Melson; nephews, Raymond "Ray" (Anna) Moore, Dan (Olga) Wosz; great-nephews, Elijah Spencer and Noah Spencer, Sebastian Melson, Jordan Melson, Dyllan Melson, Joey Griffey; and great-niece, Kiera Spencer.



Carol moved, along with her parents, from Itasca, Illinois to Florida in August 1986 where she started her accounting firm, Carol Mitchell and Associates. She lived in Florida until recently, when she moved to Tennessee to be near her brother due to her declining health.



The family will accept friends from 1 pm until time of Service at 2 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019. After the Service, a meal will be provided. If possible, please call Carol's phone at (727) 967-5730 to let us know if you are able to attend. Cleveland Stevens will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or call 800-227-2345.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.