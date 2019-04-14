Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann (Hall) COUTURE. View Sign

COUTURE, Carol Ann (Hall)



COUTURE, Carol Ann (Hall)

69, of Ruskin, FL, passed away peacefully March 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born in North Conway, NH to Doris (York) and Nelson Hall, August 13, 1949. She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1967 where she was an outstanding athlete and excelled in academics. Carol attended Mr. Bernard's School of Hair Design and graduated top of her class in 1970. Carol co-owned Head Hunters Beauty School in Maine until the mid-eighties, Image Makers beauty salons in Maine and Florida, and most recently Boulevard Salon in St. Petersburg. She enjoyed working as a hairstylist for 49 years and many of her clients and employees have been with her for decades; she treasured them as family and friends. Her athletic abilities flourished in adulthood, most notably winning three Ladies Championship Titles at the Stouffer Renaissance Vinoy Golf Club and winning the Cypress Creek Golf Club Championship twice. Carol's smile could light up any room. She was gifted in everything she tried. Her greatest attributes were her genuine love and concern for others and her selflessness and dedication to friends and family. Carol is preceded in death by her beloved son, Peter Rene Couture; parents, Doris and Nelson Hall; and brothers-in-law, John Carter and Steven Gould. Carol is survived by daughter, Candy Couture; grandchildren, Julian Couture, Trenton Couture, Katlyn Couture and Logan Couture-Cunningham; sisters, Jeanne Carter, Elizabeth Smith , and Kristine Gould; nieces, Julianne Phelps and Deidre Baum; nephews, John O'Rourke, Joshua King, Tom and Michael Geletzke. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 5 pm at the Fairway Palms Clubhouse, located at 1231 Golfview Woods Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573. Flowers for the celebration would be appreciated. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019

