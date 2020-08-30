HARMON, Carol Ann 74, of Tampa, passed to her eternal life August, 22, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Carol Ann was born in Chattanooga, TN and attended the University of Chattanooga. She moved to Tampa in 1977 where she worked in the mortgage industry for many years and later as a decorator for Ethan Allen. Carol Ann is preceded in death by her son, Keith Harmon (Anita) who lost his battle with cancer last year. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Tonia); and her grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, Coleman, Elizabeth, Mandy and Sidney. Carol Ann was a devoted mother and grandmother. A faithful Christian, she was involved in many of her church's activities (deacon, worship), especially the annual FHPC Holiday Bazaar. She loved crafting, cooking, reading and most of all spending time with family and friends. Her Celebration of Life service will premiere on the church's website, ForestHillsTampa.Church, Tuesday, September 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol Ann's honor to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa.



