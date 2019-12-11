BLAU, Carol Lynn of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Carol was born in Charlotte, NC and was raised in Elgin, IL. She followed her mother to St. Petersburg, fell in love with the area and never left. Carol was a retired registered nurse and worked at Palms of Pasadena and Northside Hospitals. She loved all animals, but especially her fur babies and doted on all the grandbabies in the family. Carol now walks with her mother, father, brother and sister in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob"; eldest son, Roy; daughter, Amy; youngest sons, Charles and Frankie; grandchildren, Justin, Tina, Melanie, Christopher, Dylan, Austin, Natalya, and Bianca; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pinellas County Animal Services (for her love of fur babies). Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019