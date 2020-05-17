COOKE, Carol 68, Pasco County, passed away in her sleep at home Sunday May 10, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Carol was born to James Drain and Marie Collucci on December 12, 1951 in Nassau, NY. Owing to Jim's military service they moved frequently but ultimately settled in Newark, DE. Carol attended De La Warr High School and graduated in 1969. Carol worked as an executive assistant at ICI Chemicals where she met her husband, Joel. They were married on the beach in Clearwater, FL on July 4, 1993. Carol and Joel had the pleasure of living in Wilmington DE, Baton Rouge LA; Houston, TX; Nashua NH; Fort Lauderdale, FL and ultimately in Pasco County FL. Carol enjoyed fishing and canoeing in the pristine mountain lakes of New Hampshire and later fishing and boating with her family in Florida as well as visiting the Hard Rock Casino. She is survived by her husband, Joel Cooke; son, Paul Chadick III and his wife, Jessie; daughter, Erin Pressel and her husband, Josh; three grandchildren, Violet Pressel, Paul Chadick IV and Kristian Chadick; her mother, Marie; and nine brothers and sisters. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. The world lost a wonderful and gentle soul on Sunday, she will be profoundly missed. Fortunately, the clouds from her suffering will be followed by gentle breezes and endless sunlight. A Memorial Service for Carol will be held at 2 pm on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 16931 U.S. Hwy. 19 North Hudson, FL 34667, (727) 863-5471



