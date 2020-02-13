De ANGELIS, Carol Ellen "Nooni" 76, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital. Carol was born on September 10, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho to mother, Ruth T. Taber and father, Robert F. Riley. At an early age, the family moved to Oneonta, New York, where she spent several years before moving to Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, with her mother. They later moved to Tampa, Florida, where she attended and graduated with the first ever class at Robinson High School. She danced as one of the Robinson Starlets during her time there. The day after her graduation, she headed to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer. After some time performing and touring in 1980, she moved to Tampa, Florida, to be closer to her mother. The rest of her time was spent working as a legal secretary and cultivating her creative passions such as writing, belly-dancing, painting, teaching dance and most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren and cherished friends. She also became a regular at St. Patrick's Church as a parishioner and volunteer. She is survived by her sons, Joel DeAngelis and Paul DeAngelis; her grandchildren, Lakela DeAngelis, Ryan DeAngelis, and Paul A. DeAngelis; former spouse, Robert A. DeAngelis and his fiance Maureen Todaro; cousins, Cindy Miller, her children and grandchildren, Steve Bellows and Phillip Taber. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Ruth T. (Paul) Coss; her father, Robert Riley; her grandparents, Harry and Genevieve Taber; aunt, Mary Ellen Bellows; uncle, Harry S.Taber; and cousin, Richard Taber. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 am followed by a reception at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020