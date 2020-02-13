Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol De Angelis. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

De ANGELIS, Carol Ellen "Nooni" 76, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital. Carol was born on September 10, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho to mother, Ruth T. Taber and father, Robert F. Riley. At an early age, the family moved to Oneonta, New York, where she spent several years before moving to Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, with her mother. They later moved to Tampa, Florida, where she attended and graduated with the first ever class at Robinson High School. She danced as one of the Robinson Starlets during her time there. The day after her graduation, she headed to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer. After some time performing and touring in 1980, she moved to Tampa, Florida, to be closer to her mother. The rest of her time was spent working as a legal secretary and cultivating her creative passions such as writing, belly-dancing, painting, teaching dance and most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren and cherished friends. She also became a regular at St. Patrick's Church as a parishioner and volunteer. She is survived by her sons, Joel DeAngelis and Paul DeAngelis; her grandchildren, Lakela DeAngelis, Ryan DeAngelis, and Paul A. DeAngelis; former spouse, Robert A. DeAngelis and his fiance Maureen Todaro; cousins, Cindy Miller, her children and grandchildren, Steve Bellows and Phillip Taber. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Ruth T. (Paul) Coss; her father, Robert Riley; her grandparents, Harry and Genevieve Taber; aunt, Mary Ellen Bellows; uncle, Harry S.Taber; and cousin, Richard Taber. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 am followed by a reception at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. Blount & Curry MacDill

De ANGELIS, Carol Ellen "Nooni" 76, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020, at LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital. Carol was born on September 10, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho to mother, Ruth T. Taber and father, Robert F. Riley. At an early age, the family moved to Oneonta, New York, where she spent several years before moving to Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, with her mother. They later moved to Tampa, Florida, where she attended and graduated with the first ever class at Robinson High School. She danced as one of the Robinson Starlets during her time there. The day after her graduation, she headed to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer. After some time performing and touring in 1980, she moved to Tampa, Florida, to be closer to her mother. The rest of her time was spent working as a legal secretary and cultivating her creative passions such as writing, belly-dancing, painting, teaching dance and most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren and cherished friends. She also became a regular at St. Patrick's Church as a parishioner and volunteer. She is survived by her sons, Joel DeAngelis and Paul DeAngelis; her grandchildren, Lakela DeAngelis, Ryan DeAngelis, and Paul A. DeAngelis; former spouse, Robert A. DeAngelis and his fiance Maureen Todaro; cousins, Cindy Miller, her children and grandchildren, Steve Bellows and Phillip Taber. Carol was predeceased by her mother, Ruth T. (Paul) Coss; her father, Robert Riley; her grandparents, Harry and Genevieve Taber; aunt, Mary Ellen Bellows; uncle, Harry S.Taber; and cousin, Richard Taber. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 am followed by a reception at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609. Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close