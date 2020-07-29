1/
Carol DISMUS
DISMUS, Carol A. of Brandon, FL, entered into rest July 12, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Korey Sr.; sons, Korey Jr., Richard, Christopher, Darryl, Geoffrey; daughter, Heather; brothers Frank Ambrosino III, John Ambrosino, Joseph Ambrosino; sisters, Judith Burton, Cheryl Ambrosino, Sandra Ambrosino; and 15 beautiful grandchildren. Carol was a Eucharistic Minister and Religious Educator at Resurrection Catholic Church. Her passion was passing on the Catholic faith to our youth. She was an active godmother to many and volunteered for countless youth ministries within her community. She worked for many years as an early childhood educator at Post Sunshine Ranch and both Resurrection and Nativity Catholic churches. The Memorial Service will be held July 31, 2020, 10 am, at Resurrection Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for "World Youth Day" through Resurrection Catholic Church.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
