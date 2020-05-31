DUGAY VARNADOE, Carol Jean 76, of Tampa, passed away April 29, 2020. A long-time resident of the Bay Area, originally from Wisconsin. She loved her work as a Hair Stylist and Massage Therapist owning her own business for many years. She is survived by her children, Bonnie, Sheri, Vanya and Jason; and many grandchildren; as well as her brother, David. A Memorial Service will be held June 7, 10:15 am at Church of the Resurrection, 7509 Van Dyke Rd., Odessa, FL 33556.



