Carol DUGAY VARNADOE
DUGAY VARNADOE, Carol Jean 76, of Tampa, passed away April 29, 2020. A long-time resident of the Bay Area, originally from Wisconsin. She loved her work as a Hair Stylist and Massage Therapist owning her own business for many years. She is survived by her children, Bonnie, Sheri, Vanya and Jason; and many grandchildren; as well as her brother, David. A Memorial Service will be held June 7, 10:15 am at Church of the Resurrection, 7509 Van Dyke Rd., Odessa, FL 33556.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial service
10:15 AM
Church of the Resurrection
