FISHER, Carol Elizabeth Shipley 82, of Clearwater, died peacefully at Hospice Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born October 20, 1937 in Tampa, FL to Joseph and Anna (Willis) Shipley. Carol was united in marriage Sept. 9, 1956 to William J. Fisher. He preceded her in death April 20, 2000. They moved to Clearwater in 1960 from Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. Survivors include her sister, Joan Zacchini of Sarasota; and brother, Joseph Shipley (Cissy) of Cocoa Beach; her sons, William Fisher (Beth) of Clearwater, Bryan Fisher (Jean) of Clearwater; six amazing grandchildren, Danny Fisher, Bryan Fisher Jr. (Maria), Jarrett Fisher (Katlin), Kristin O'Donnell (Ben), Stacey Fisher and Chad Fisher (Eva); as well as four wonderful great-grandchildren, Margaret and Amelia Fisher, Tyson and Owen O'Donnell. Grandma or GiGi as the grands knew her, deeply adored her family unconditionally. Carol was formerly employed at Cleveland Hassell Florist of Clearwater, and Allen's Florist of Dunedin as a manager and Floral Designer. Her love of plants, flowers, and nature continued throughout her lifetime. Carol volunteered at Clearwater For Youth during her son's years of involvement, as well as Highland Nursing Home, and served as President of the Belleair Elementary School PTA. There will be a Celebration of Life for Carol at a later date, along with a private gravesite burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Audubon Society, 410 Ware Blvd. #702, Tampa, FL 33619, or the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home-Clearwater, FL 33759/Sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020