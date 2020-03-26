Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Elizabeth FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Elizabeth FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Carol Elizabeth Shipley 82, of Clearwater, died peacefully at Hospice Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born October 20, 1937 in Tampa, FL to Joseph and Anna (Willis) Shipley. Carol was united in marriage Sept. 9, 1956 to William J. Fisher. He preceded her in death April 20, 2000. They moved to Clearwater in 1960 from Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA. Survivors include her sister, Joan Zacchini of Sarasota; and brother, Joseph Shipley (Cissy) of Cocoa Beach; her sons, William Fisher (Beth) of Clearwater, Bryan Fisher (Jean) of Clearwater; six amazing grandchildren, Danny Fisher, Bryan Fisher Jr. (Maria), Jarrett Fisher (Katlin), Kristin O'Donnell (Ben), Stacey Fisher and Chad Fisher (Eva); as well as four wonderful great-grandchildren, Margaret and Amelia Fisher, Tyson and Owen O'Donnell. Grandma or GiGi as the grands knew her, deeply adored her family unconditionally. Carol was formerly employed at Cleveland Hassell Florist of Clearwater, and Allen's Florist of Dunedin as a manager and Floral Designer. Her love of plants, flowers, and nature continued throughout her lifetime. Carol volunteered at Clearwater For Youth during her son's years of involvement, as well as Highland Nursing Home, and served as President of the Belleair Elementary School PTA. There will be a Celebration of Life for Carol at a later date, along with a private gravesite burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Audubon Society, 410 Ware Blvd. #702, Tampa, FL 33619, or the Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home-Clearwater, FL 33759/Sylvanabbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
Download Now