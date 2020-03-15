Carol Gruber

Service Information
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33707
(727)-408-6651
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
1600 54th Avenue S.
St. Petersburg, FL
Obituary
GRUBER, Carol 91, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald and son, Robert. Carol was an accomplished vocalist having performed in Cincinnati and St. Petersburg. Her group won the Arthur Godfrey talent show several weeks in a row. She was the well known vocalist at the Sand Dollar. Carol is survived by her sons, David (Kitty) and Ken (Mary) Gruber; daughters, Rae Bach and Jody (Fred) Fillah, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1600 54th Avenue S., St. Petersburg. David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
