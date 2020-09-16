HALL, Carol Ann 59, of Tampa, FL passed away in Tampa August 29, 2020. Carol was born in Belleville, MI, March 12, 1961 to Maxie and Charles Hall. She graduated from John Glenn High School in Westland, MI and shortly after moved to Tampa. She attended Hillsborough Community College and began her career in the title industry almost immediately after enrolling. She continued working as a title examiner until shortly before her death. She died as a result of complications from acute pneumonia. Although small in stature, she was huge of heart and will be sorely missed by her circle of close friends and her large, extended family. Carol is survived by sisters, Mary Emmert (David) of Bristol, VA, Diana Wright of Johnson City, TN, Chris Counts (Marty) of Bristol, VA; and brothers, Ernie Hall (Jeanne) of Big Sky, MT, Donald Hall (Kim) of Fairfield, TX, Kenneth Hall of Bristol, VA and Donny Carter (Renee) of Mt. Carmel, TN. She was predeceased by her mother, Maxie Josephine Carter; her father, Charles Hall; her sister, Kathy Hall; and her loving brother, Kerry Hall of Tampa. She leaves behind a very large extended family of aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind her cat, Cleo, whose brother and constant companion Leo died earlier this year. Last and certainly not least, she is survived by lifelong friend John Esler and his wife, Anna, whose friendship and trust she cherished. We will always remember Carol as fiercely independent, intensely private, warm and caring, but also ready, willing and able to express herself in no uncertain terms. We will always remember her strength of spirit and ability to meet challenges and overcome the adversities that life presented. We will miss her love for family, delight for trivia, passion for writing, embrace of the wonderful Tampa Bay weather, and the occasional indulgence of a good Pinot Noir. As per Carol's wishes, she has asked to be cremated and that no memorial be held. She has asked that any desire to make a donation be directed to LifePath Hospice or Joshua House, both located in Tampa. Share a thought, say a prayer, or lift a glass to "A life well lived."



