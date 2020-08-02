Carol HIGDON

HIGDON, Carol Crawford passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 in Belleair, Florida. Carol was born December 25, 1949 in Newport News, Virginia to R.C. and Helen Crawford. She was raised in Asheville, NC and graduated from A.C Reynolds in 1968. Carol had a successful career as a realtor with Beverly Hanks & Associates, a construction consultant and property manager. She was an avid blue water boater, proficient in both sail and power. Carol is survived by her husband, Lou Higdon, the love of her life; her sister Jean Crawford of Clearwater, Florida; stepdaughters, Nancy Cheney of Lexington, SC, Patti Santos of Corozal, Belieze; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; niece, Tracy (Les) Owens; nephew, Heath (Angelique) Herron; great-nephew, Ryan; and great-nieces, Sydni and Hayli. A celebration of life will be held in Asheville, NC at a later date.



