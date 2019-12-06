Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol HOWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOWELL, Carol Luce died in her sleep Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Carol was born in Dallas, Texas October 1, 1935. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Hardy Luce; her father, Clarence Spaulding Hamilton; her adoptive father, Thomas Warren Luce Jr.; and her husband, Daniel Brewster Howell Jr. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Warren Luce III (Pam) and Clarence "Skip" Hamilton; her son, Daniel Brewster Howell III (Mary); her daughter, Ruth Howell Williams (Dale); her grandchildren, Daniel Brewster Howell IV, Allie Howell Kessler (Stuart), and Hannah Claire Williams; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol attended Austin College where she was homecoming queen. She met her husband Dan there and they were married November 24, 1954 at her family home in Dallas. Carol was a graduate of Rutgers University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in English. She taught at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, New Jersey for 23 years. In 1992 she and Dan retired to Jekyll Island, Georgia, where she became an active member of St. Richard's Episcopal Church on the island. Carol and Dan bought, rehabilitated, and moved into a 1904 Victorian house in Brunswick, Georgia, where she then became an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. At St. Mark's, Mrs. Howell served on the alter guild, was a lay reader, member of the Vestry, and a graduate of and active contributor of Education for Ministry (EFM). Carol was a founding member of the Hello, Good-Buy Thrift store, dedicated to financially assisting numerous local charities. Mrs. Howell displayed her love of the community by her volunteer work for many organizations, especially working with her granddaughter Hannah and her daughter Ruth ringing up purchases at the cash register of the Hello, Good-Buy Thrift store in Brunswick. She was extremely proud of the three generations serving the community together. She also left her imprint with her work on the selections committee for Habitat for Humanity. Brunswick residents may also have sampled some of Carol's cakes at Daddy Cates in downtown where she graced patrons with her smile, limited waitressing skills, and her considerable baking talents. Carol loved her friends form the Rutgers Prep community, the Lake Naomi community, and Jekyll Island and Brunswick communities. Although she was fond of all the places she lived, she was a proud Texan. The family would like to thank her caregivers from First Light in Brunswick, Thrive on St. Simons Island, Brookdale-Bayshore in Tampa, and friend Diane Sylvia. There will be a Memorial service at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Brunswick on December 20 at 11 am.

