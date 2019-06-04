DeVINCENZO, Carol Jean
76, of Tampa, passed away May 30, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Carol was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Alphonse and Shirley Ravenelle August 17, 1942. She graduated from Rhode Island College and married William M. DeVincenzo December 26, 1966 in Woonsocket, RI. She was an Air Force wife, a great woman, and great friend to all. Carol was the best Mom and Noni we could ever ask for. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. God put out his hand, touched her face, and brought her Home. Carol is survived by husband, William M. DeVincenzo; daughter, Dayna M. Wilson; and grandchildren, Ian D. Wilson and Keely F. Wilson. In celebration of Carol's life, we ask that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the in her name. Entrusted to Blount & Curry FH-Carrollwood Chapel.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 4, 2019