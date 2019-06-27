GRIGGS, Carol L.
92, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Geneseo, IL died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Sun City Senior Living. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. Those surviving are a son, James Griggs (Wendy Chandler), Sun City Center, FL; a daughter, Jane Griggs (P.J. Kincaid), Brandon, FL; two grandsons, Jeff Griggs, Plant City, FL, Jason Griggs, New Port Richey FL; a stepgranddaughter, Kymber Kincaid-Felske, Brandon, FL; and great-grandchildren, Kiley and Parker Griggs. Online condolences may be left at: www.stackhousemoore.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019