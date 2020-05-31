Carol LAMB
LAMB, Carol Kott It is with great sadness that we report the death of our loving family member, Carol Kott Lamb, May 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1936. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carol graduated from Tampa University with a degree in Education and soon began her long career. She will be remembered most as a dedicated and loving teacher of Elementary School students for 35 years in Pinellas County, mostly at Tyrone and Walsingham Elementary Schools. She also taught Summer School at various schools during the summer. Carol was an avid defender and supporter of all animals and wildlife, having cared for and loved many dogs, cats, birds, fish and any other living creature she encountered. She also loved Darth Vader, tattoos, the Seminole's horse, Renegade and football, especially number 12, Tom Brady. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James Lamb of North Carolina. Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia Lesperance; grandson, Derek Lesperance (Kelly); great-grandson, Eli Lesper-ance; sister, Gail Howe; and niece, Timmie Keyser. Rest in peace, Carol. We will miss and love you always.

