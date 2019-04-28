MOSES, Carol Lee
65, of Seminole, FL passed away unexpectedly in her home April 19, 2019. Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Grund and Ruth (Nagel) Grund. She survived by her husband, Thomas C. Moses, Seminole, FL; two daughters, Amy Williams, Clearwater, FL, Danielle Moses, Macon, GA; two sons, Marc Rivera, Ft. Lauderdale, Thomas Moses Jr., Melbourne, FL; two brothers, William Grund Jr., Staten Island NY, Robert Coffin, Virginia Beach, VA; 12 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held April 27, 2019 at the Clubhouse at Bickley RV Park, 5640 Seminole, FL 33772 from 11-1.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019