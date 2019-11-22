LEININGER, Carol (Morris) Carol gave up her courageous health battle and passed away peacefully August 22, 2019. Carol, daughter of Raymond Howard and Verna (Cessna) Howard, grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. She graduated from Seneca High School, which is now Penn Hills High School. Carol was predeceased by both of her parents as well as both of her sisters, Doris Reabe (Charles) of Clearwater, FL and Donna Volpe (Salvatore) of Verona, PA. When Carol was 17, even though he wasn't "tall, dark,and handsome," Carol met and fell in love with her eventual husband, William C. Morris. Carol and Bill were married not long afterward and had a family. Carol is survived by her three children, Celeste Morris, of San Antonio, TX, Valerie Morris (Sharon) of Pittsburgh, PA, and William C. Morris Jr. (Beverly) of Clemont, FL; also one granddaughter, Stephanie of Clemont, FL. During her marriage to Bill, Carol worked or volunteered at many jobs. She managed apartment complexes as well as managing the income and the books. After Passavant Hospital was built, Carol became one of the original volunteers and helped set up and manage other volunteers as they came on board. Unfortunately, Bill succumbed to leukemia way too young. Carol was heartbroken and lost without him. During this time, Carol moved to St. Petersburg permanently and decided to become serious about one of her passions, gardening. She went back to school and took numerous gardening and horticulture courses at St. Petersburg College. With this knowledge Carol began volunteering at her churche's garden, beautifying the garden beds and walkways. Carol continued her gardening all the way up to her passing. As time went by and Carol was alone, her friends decided to try and change this. Her friends set her up with another friend whose wife had passed away a few years prior. During a golf scramble, her friends successfully paired her with who became her second husband, Kenneth A. Leininger. Carol and Kenneth married and traveled the world together. They combined their residences and went on to enjoying their lives together for over 20 years before Kenneth passed away. Carol used to always say how blessed she was to have been married for over 50 years to two different wonderful men. Carol was known for her prowess in cards, particularly bridge. One could never miss Carol as she was always "dressed to the nines" and would never leave the house without one of her hats on. Her legacy is the love she gave to those she met and the willingness to also help those in need. A mass is being said in Carol's memory, November 23, 2019 at 4 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with a Celebration of her Life afterwards to be held in the Party Room of her condo. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure. www.brettfuneralhome.net Brett Funeral Home www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019