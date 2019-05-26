Carol Louise FIELD

Obituary
75, of Plant City, FL, passed away May 22, 2019. A native of Gowanda, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Lewis. Survivors include children, Tim (Kim) Field, Terry (Sharon) Field, Colleen Field, Matt (Amy) Field; brother, Thomas Lewis; and six grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Field. Carol was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church. She worked as a teacher with Tomlin Middle School, Lincoln Elementary, and Jackson Elementary, she loved to travel and was an artist. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-7 pm at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd, Plant City, FL 33563. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 am at St Clement Catholic Church, 1104 North Alexander Street, Plant City, FL 33563. Online condolences may be left for the family:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
