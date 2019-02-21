Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn LLOSA. View Sign

LLOSA, Carol Lynn



58, passed away Tuesday, February 12 2019. She faced her long battle with myotonic dystrophy with amazing grace, dignity, and courage. We will miss her sweet loving nature. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Salvador "Buddy" Llosa and Norma Llosa. She is survived by her brother, Richard Llosa (Patricia); her aunts, Maggie Carbonell, Sue Carbonell; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends all of whom she dearly loved. We want to give our sincere thanks to Fairway Oaks Center nursing facility for providing Carol with wonderful care and support during the last few months of her life. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, at 11 am at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

