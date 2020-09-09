YANCAR, Carol Lynn Airey 74, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 12, 1945 in Gary, IN, the daughter of the late Rev. Donald and Esther Airey, founders of Christ Presbyterian church in Largo, FL. She graduated from Largo High and USF, received a Masters in Marriage & Family Therapy. Carol lived her life helping others by volunteering, donating to charities (her favorite was The Humane Society) and by compassionately listening to anyone who needed someone to care. She used her degree to counsel many individuals and families through their life struggles. She is predeceased by her parents; son, Rin; Elaine, Marion, Georgia. She is survived by her loving son, Greg (Pam); grandsons, Alex (Brittany), Steve (Chloe), Mitch (Amanda); great-granddaughters, Alice and Lillian; siblings, Ruth, Mark, Dona, Derek; and many loving friends. She loved being with family and friends, listening to music, playing games, and collecting crystals (and rocks). She will truly be missed, as she was a rock for so many. Services to be held at Serenity Funeral Home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 11 with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society or any charity/cause that is important to you.



