MORROW, Carol Ann 79, of Seminole, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Canton, OH, she attended Mount Union College, pledged Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and remained active in Panhellenic. Former model and Eastern Airlines Stewardess, she continued to participate in the Silverliners organization. She was preceded in death by Dr. D.K. Morrow Jr., her husband of 54 years. Carol is survived by her daughter, Sheri Vogt (Mike); son, Jeff; grandsons, Daniel and Steven Vogt; and brother-in-law, James Morrow (Vena). A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7 at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Boulevard N., Seminole, FL 33776. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HEP organization in Clearwater or to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019