Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM O'Brien's 701 W. Lumsden Road Brandon , FL

PENDLETON, Carol Ann 84, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on February 10, 2020 with her family by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Nashua, New Hampshire to the late Eugene and Irene Weston. Carol graduated from Nashua High School in 1953 and following her graduation she attended nursing school. She met the love of her life, Ted Pendleton, on a blind date while she was still in high school and the two were married on September 4, 1954. The couple relocated to Hampton, Virginia and it was here that her successful career began with the Civil Service at Langley Air Force Base. During a time of equal opportunity and women's rights, Carol was determined to make a career for herself. She worked her way up from a GS1 to a GS13, equivalent to the rank of a major and at the time of her retirement she was a weapons system manager for the Tactical Air Command. Carol and Ted relocated to Florida from Virginia in 1988 following Carol's retirement. Here she could enjoy the leisurely life. She loved hosting parties at their home, vacationing at the beach, visiting with her best friend in New Hampshire, lounging by the pool, shopping, talking on the phone, spending all the time she could with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ted R. Pendleton; children, Jody Pendleton (Lisa) and Tracy Pendleton (Ken); grandchildren, Amy Pendleton, Jessica Pendleton (Gamma), Kaitlyn Lindsey (Chad), Brittany Barrett (Kyle), Robert Barrett (McKenzie), Jeffery Robinson, and Elisabeth Thompson (Cody); great-grandchildren, Silas, Piper, Charlie, and Eric; her sister at heart, Lucille Lockwood; and many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12-2 pm at O'Brien's, 701 W. Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's honor to Operation Smile at

