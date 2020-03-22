ROLF, Carol Jean born to Rosemary and Vernon Rolf in Covington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully and gracefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2020. She was an Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of South Florida until her retirement in 2005. Years earlier, she graduated with an MBA from the same institution. In retirement, Carol volunteered for Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay, Inc., as well as the Hillsborough County School District. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Rosemary (Rolf) Lindsly and brother-in-law, Gerald Vor-holt. She is survived by her brother, Vernon Rolf; sister, Katheen (Rolf) Vorholt; brother-in-law, Gerry Lind-sly; sister-in-law, Wendy Rolf; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends, neighbors, and Cassie, her beloved dog. Carol was a beautiful, kind, and loving person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A family and friends celebration of Carol's life will be forthcoming once the COVID-19 situation is resolved. The family gratefully acknowledges Life Path Hospice's kindness and empathic care. Please feel free to remember Carol through donations to the Humane Society of Pinellas County, 3040 FL-590, Clearwater, Florida 33759.

