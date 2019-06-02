HIGDON, Carol S.
75, Tampa, Florida, loving sister, daughter, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after an extended illness, at the age of 75. Originally from Cleveland, OH, Carol arrived in Florida as a student at UF eventually settling in Tampa. Over the years, Carol was as an executive assistant with several large accounting firms until retiring from Moffitt Cancer Center. She was very strong and independent, known for her quick wit, infectious smile and loving heart shared with many of her close friends and family. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, and mother, Gladys "Gee Gee" Griessmer, whom she lovingly cared for until her recent passing in January at 103. She is survived by her daughter, Devon Polo (husband, Robbie); grandson, Austin Polo; and sister, Nancy Usher (husband, Ken). A small memorial for family and close friends will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019