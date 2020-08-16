WRIGHT, Carol Burkhalter 80, of St. Petersburg passed away on August 11, 2020 at Westminster Suncoast after a long battle with MS and Alzheimer's. Born on April 14, 1940 in East Chicago, IN, Carol graduated from the Mississippi University for Women and moved to Florida where she worked for Eastern Airlines. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald C. Wright Sr.; her parents, Marion L. and John Perry Burkhalter and her brother, Dick Burkhalter. She is survived by her stepson and wife, Don and Nancy Wright; a stepdaughter, Susan W. Newsom; her cousins, Sarilea Deaton, Nancy Montague and Lloyd Roberts and her niece and nephew, Amy Davenport and John Burkhalter. Carol was an active member of the choir of First United Methodist Church, loved music, dancing and photography. Her beautiful smile and a contagious, cheerful personality will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. Due to current health considerations, there will be no funeral service at the present time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Florida Gulf Coast Chapter at 1-800-272-3900, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
or to Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/
Visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com