FINNIGAN, Carole Lee 84, passed away April 27, 2020 ending her battle with COPD. She grew up in Detroit, MI then raised her children in Rockford, IL , fInally finding her dream home in New Port Richey, where she lived for 36 years. She was a competitive bowler and enjoyed biking and golfing. She is survived by her daughter, Shawn Durocher (Daniel), grandchildren, Daniel Dur-ocher (Cortney), Brandi Malmberg (Westley); and six great-grandchildren. Per her request, she will be cremated with no services.



