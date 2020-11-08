1/1
Carole HOLLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLLAND, Carole Lynn (nee Beetle) of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away October 31, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Loving daughter of the late Arthur B. Beetle and the late Georgia Beetle (nee Wilcox). Devoted wife of the late Douglas J. Holland. Beloved mother of Scott Holland (Cindy) of St. Petersburg, FL and Suzanne Holland (Cynthia Aurin) of Blue Ridge, GA. Proud grandmother of Shaelynn Holland-Osborne (Kyle), Douglas S. Holland, and Celina Holland; great-grandmother of Lily Carver, Lucian Osborne, Scarlett Holland, and Landon Holland. Dear sister of Arthur "Bud" Beetle (Bonnie) of Seminole, FL. Carole was born in Blackwood, NJ in 1945. As a child she attended the Blackwood Methodist Church. In 1960, she relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she graduated from Dixie Hollins High School. She would go on to earn her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. Upon graduation as a CPA, she started and ran her own accounting firm for over twenty years. She returned to Blackwood, NJ in 2019. Carole was an avid sailor and outdoor enthusiast. She especially loved family camping trips to Ft. DeSoto park in St. Petersburg. A private family ceremony will be held to honor Carole in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760 or online at https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved